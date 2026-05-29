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    21-year-old man from Baghpat found shot dead in Loni

    A 21-year-old man was found shot dead near Banthla canal in Ghaziabad. Police registered a murder FIR against two brothers linked to a past dispute.

    Published on: May 29, 2026 5:20 AM IST
    By Peeyush Khandelwal
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    Ghaziabad A body of a 21-year-old man was found with several gunshot wounds near Banthla canal in Loni on Wednesday night, and the Ghaziabad police registered a first information report (FIR) for murder on Thursday, said officials.

    According to police, the man was identified from his personal documents as a resident of Baghpat and later his family was informed. (Representational image)
    According to police, the man was identified from his personal documents as a resident of Baghpat and later his family was informed. (Representational image)

    A team of officials visited the spot after some locals informed police that a body was lying there, they said.

    According to police, the man was identified from his personal documents as a resident of Baghpat and later his family was informed.

    “The body had three to four gunshot injuries on the chest. It was sent for autopsy. After his family arrived, an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103(1) for murder was registered at the Loni police station against two suspect brothers,” Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Loni circle, told HT.

    In the FIR, a cousin of the deceased mentioned a past dispute with a neighbouring family over their daughter. These two suspects are her brothers, officials said.

    “Though no case was lodged over the past dispute, but the two brothers had threatened my cousin. It is suspected that the two shot and murdered my brother. Involvement of more people is also possible in the case and thus it should be investigated,” states the FIR, seen by HT as registered at the Loni police station.

    According to ACP Gautam, the deceased had left his home on Wednesday afternoon for Gurugram for some job-related work.

    “In between, he stopped in Loni, and his body was found in a green belt along the Banthla canal. It is suspected that some suspects were probably following him from Baghpat and shot him dead by luring him to the scene of the crime…We have formed teams and are investigating the case from all angles,” the ACP added.

    • Peeyush Khandelwal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Peeyush Khandelwal

      Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh &ndash; from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.Read More

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