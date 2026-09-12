22-year-old stabbed to death in east Delhi; 1 held

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was stabbed at least 17 times and died following an altercation near his residence in east Delhi’s Mandawli on Thursday evening, police said on Friday. Police have arrested a man in connection with the case (Photo for representation)

According to the police, the victim was identified as Vansh Dedha, a resident of Mandawali.

The alleged attackers fled the spot on a motorcycle. One of them, identified as Keshav Kumar, a 22-year-old resident of northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, has been arrested, while multiple teams have been formed to arrest the other accused. Police recovered the motorcycle and knife used in the crime.

The exact motive behind the murder is being ascertained. However, a police officer said the preliminary probe revealed that Kumar was allegedly angry with Dedha over his affair with Kumar’s married sister. The woman is reportedly a distant relative of the victim.

Police said the alleged affair continued even after the woman married another man around two years ago.

“Kumar was against the relationship and had asked Dedha to stay away from her.Her husband and in-laws recently learnt about the affair and sent her back to her parents about a week ago. Kumar felt humiliated and planned to kill Dedha, for which he roped in his friend,” said the officer.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Rajeev Kumar said police received a call about stabbing near Gyan Vatika School in Mandawali around 7.54pm on Thursday.

Police reached the spot and Dedha was taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said doctors found 17 stab wounds on his body.

“We registered a case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation. Our teams conducted raids and arrested Kumar from Delhi. He confessed to killing Dedha along with his associate, who has been identified but is absconding,” the DCP added.