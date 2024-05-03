25-year-old man killed in crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

A 25-year-old man was killed on Thursday afternoon after he allegedly rammed his car into an unidentified vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Chipiyana Buzurg village under Bisrakh police station jurisdiction, senior police officers said on Thursday. The deceased man, identified as Ayush Tyagi, a resident of Makanpur village in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, was headed towards Delhi from Meerut when the accident happened around 2pm. (HT Photo)

According to police, the deceased man, identified as Ayush Tyagi, a resident of Makanpur village in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, was headed towards Delhi from Meerut when the accident happened around 2pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Tyagi was driving a Maruti Swift Dzire car, accompanied by a woman friend, from Meerut to Delhi. When they reached near Chipiyana Buzurg village under Bisrakh police station jurisdiction, his vehicle rammed another vehicle from behind. After the crash, Tyagi parked the car on the roadside and got down to check the vehicle for damage. While standing on the roadside, he collapsed suddenly and was rushed to a hospital by the locals,” said Arvind Kumar, station house officer of Bisrakh police station.

Tyagi was declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities, while his woman friend was admitted for treatment.

The Bisrakh police were informed about the incident by the private hospital where the Tyagi and his friend were rushed to, said police.

“Police received a memo from the hospital about the accident around 2.30pm following which further legal procedures were taken up. The deceased’s family has been informed. His friend who is admitted at the hospital is stable,” said a senior officer, adding that the name of the woman friend has not been disclosed on request from her family.

Meanwhile, police inquiry found three empty bottles of liquor inside the car.

“It is suspected that the deceased was driving under the influence, however it will be confirmed after a post mortem examination. No complaint has been registered in the matter so far,” said the officer.