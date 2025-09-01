25-year-old man shoots self in head; suicide bid suspected by cops

Noida: A 25-year-old man allegedly trying to click his photo to post on social media while pointing a gun to his head in a suspected bid, injured himself critically in Noida’s Sector 134 Jaypee Kosmos society early Sunday, police said. (Representational image)

A preliminary probe revealed that he clicked the photograph to post on his Snapchat. Before anyone could notice, he allegedly shot himself in the head, said an officer part of the investigation, requesting anonymity

“On Sunday around 2 am, the deceased, along with eight to nine friends, was celebrating the birthday of a mutual friend. During the party, the man went to another room and allegedly shot himself, pointing the pistol at his head,” said Expressway Station House Officer Vipin Kumar.

“His friends heard a gunshot, and found him lying on the floor. They rushed him to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” the SHO added

Police said the man, originally from Bulandshahr, resides in a shared accommodation with two friends for the last one-and-a-half months. He was unemployed for past some time.

The hospital authorities informed the police and a pistol was recovered from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the man’s condition is critical, said officers.

Police said a preliminary probe revealed he was in a relationship with some woman who left him, but the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. His family has been informed, and further investigation is underway.

“No case has been registered, and efforts are underway to ascertain the exact cause. We were informed about the involvement of a woman, but it is not confirmed yet. The case is being investigated from all angles, and further investigation is underway,” added SHO Kumar.

.