25-year-old woman held for murdering husband in Greater Noida
A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangulating her husband to death in Surajpur area of Greater Noida, police said. The incident took place on Thursday morning after which the woman was detained for questioning by police.
According to Awdhesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Surajpur police station, the suspect has been identified as Mamta, who allegedly murdered her husband Ramkumar. The couple hailed from Bareilly district and was living in a rented accommodation in Devla village in Surajpur.
“A local resident of the village had informed police that a man had died in his neighborhood and that he had strangulation marks. A police team was rushed to the spot and the body was sent for a post-mortem,” said SHO Kumar.
During investigation, it was found that Mamta had told everyone that her husband passed away in his sleep and did not wake up.
“We investigated the case and Mamta was detained for questioning during which she broke down and confessed to have committed the crime. She revealed that her husband was addicted to alcohol and often used to assault her. It was further found that she was in an illicit relationship with a man from Agra with whom she had worked earlier,” SHO Kumar added.
Police said that the post-mortem report revealed that the man died due to asphyxiation and had ligature marks on his neck.
“Mamta told police that her husband had got to know about her extra-marital affair. On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Ramkumar came home drunk and the couple had an argument. The deceased also assaulted Mamta. When he went off to sleep, she tied his hands and allegedly strangulated him to death with the help of a dupatta,” SHO Kumar said.
The next morning, police said, Mamta raised an alarm and gathered everyone and made it look like her husband had died a natural death but the strangulation marks were seen by the owner of the building.
“Mamta was jobless at the moment while Ramkumar worked as a labourer. She has been arrested under Section 302(murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. Further investigations are underway,” SHO Kumar added.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
-
Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video
With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
-
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
-
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
