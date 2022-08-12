25-year-old woman held for murdering husband in Greater Noida

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangulating her husband to death in Surajpur area of Greater Noida, police said. The incident took place on Thursday morning after which the woman was detained for questioning by police.

According to Awdhesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Surajpur police station, the suspect has been identified as Mamta, who allegedly murdered her husband Ramkumar. The couple hailed from Bareilly district and was living in a rented accommodation in Devla village in Surajpur.

“A local resident of the village had informed police that a man had died in his neighborhood and that he had strangulation marks. A police team was rushed to the spot and the body was sent for a post-mortem,” said SHO Kumar.

During investigation, it was found that Mamta had told everyone that her husband passed away in his sleep and did not wake up.

“We investigated the case and Mamta was detained for questioning during which she broke down and confessed to have committed the crime. She revealed that her husband was addicted to alcohol and often used to assault her. It was further found that she was in an illicit relationship with a man from Agra with whom she had worked earlier,” SHO Kumar added.

Police said that the post-mortem report revealed that the man died due to asphyxiation and had ligature marks on his neck.

“Mamta told police that her husband had got to know about her extra-marital affair. On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, Ramkumar came home drunk and the couple had an argument. The deceased also assaulted Mamta. When he went off to sleep, she tied his hands and allegedly strangulated him to death with the help of a dupatta,” SHO Kumar said.

The next morning, police said, Mamta raised an alarm and gathered everyone and made it look like her husband had died a natural death but the strangulation marks were seen by the owner of the building.

“Mamta was jobless at the moment while Ramkumar worked as a labourer. She has been arrested under Section 302(murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. Further investigations are underway,” SHO Kumar added.