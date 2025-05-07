25-yr-old woman jumps in front of train at golf course Metro station

A 25-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping in front of a metro train at Golf Course metro station on Tuesday afternoon, police said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the woman’s possession. The woman’s friend told the police that on Tuesday morning, she left home in anger and called him to meet. (Representational image)

According to police, the woman was a first-year student of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and resided with her family in the Salarpur area. She was accompanied by a male friend at the metro station.

“On Tuesday morning, the woman and her friend boarded the Golf Course metro, went to Sector 18 metro station, and returned by the 12.45pm. The man was sitting on a chair on the platform while the woman was walking, before she suddenly jumped on the tracks as the Metro approached,” deputy commissioner of police, Noida, Ram Badan Singh, said.

Police were informed and a team of Sector 39 police station reached the spot. The woman’s friend told the police that on Tuesday morning, she left home in anger and called him to meet. “The reason behind her anger is yet to be ascertained,” an investigator said.

Following the disruption of Metro service, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation also informed about the incident on on X. “Blue Line update. Delay in service on the blue line (line 3) due to passenger on track at Golf Course metro station.” a post by DMRC mentioned on X.