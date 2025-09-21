3 held after jeweller’s shop theft in Gr Noida, encounter near Ace City

The Gautam Budh Nagar police cracked a theft case at a jeweller’s shop in Aimanabad market with the arrest of three suspects, including a woman, following an encounter near Ace City roundabout under Bisrakh police station limits, officials said on Saturday. Stolen gold and silver ornaments worth nearly ₹ 6 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki WagonR car used in the crime, police said. (Representational image)

Stolen gold and silver ornaments worth nearly ₹6 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki WagonR car used in the crime, and illegal weapons were recovered from their possession, police said.

On the night of September 13, the accused had allegedly broken into a jeweller’s shop in Aimanabad and fled with ornaments. Based on a complaint filed by the shop owner, a case under Section 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Bisrakh police station on September 14. Several police teams were formed to solve the case.

“On September 19, acting on a tip-off, a police team set up checking near Ace City roundabout. A WagonR car coming from Char Murti side was signalled to stop. Instead of halting, the occupants sped towards Khairpur roundabout via Aster Link Road. When the police chased them down, the suspects got out of the car and opened fire at the police team in an attempt to escape. In retaliatory fire, two men sustained bullet injuries in their legs. A woman accompanying them was caught during combing operations,” said Shavya Goyal, additional deputy commissioner of police (central Noida).

The injured were identified as Sonu, of Charan Singh Colony in Vijaynagar, Ghaziabad, and Gaurav, of Patwadi village under Bisrakh. The woman was identified as Kajal, of Tigri under Bisrakh. They were admitted to hospital.

Police recovered jewellery, the WagonR, two country-made pistols, two empty cartridges, and two live rounds. Sonu has eight previous cases, Gaurav at least two, and Kajal two, police said. “All three have been booked under relevant sections of law. Further investigation is underway,” Goyal added.