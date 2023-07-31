Home / Cities / Noida News / 30-year-old booked for sexually harassing minor in Noida

30-year-old booked for sexually harassing minor in Noida

ByArun Singh
Jul 31, 2023 12:13 AM IST

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shamim, a native of Madhubani in Bihar, who was residing in the same building in a rented room, sexually harassed the girl on the terrace

The Gautam Budh Nagar police booked a 30-year-old man for allegedly sexually harassing a 9-year-old girl, while she was sleeping on the terrace of her home in Noida’s Sector 113 on July 23, police said, adding that the accused is currently on the run and efforts are underway to arrest him.

On Friday, the victim’s parents lodged a complaint against the suspect at Sector 113 police station. (Representative Image)
On Friday, the victim’s parents lodged a complaint against the suspect at Sector 113 police station. (Representative Image)

On Friday, the victim’s parents lodged a complaint against the suspect at Sector 113 police station.

Jitendra Singh, SHO, Sector 113, said that according to the girl’s father, on July 22, he had gone to Khatu Shyam Mandir to pray with his friends, leaving his wife and three children, including the 9-year-old daughter, at their rented home where they had been residing for four years.

“During the intervening night of July 22 and 23, around 3 am, while the girl’s mother was sleeping on the terrace due to the summer heat, her younger child started crying. When she went to the kitchen to boil milk, the accused, identified as Mohammad Shamim, a native of Madhubani in Bihar, who was residing in the same building in a rented room, sexually harassed her daughter on the terrace. The girl woke up and tried to shout, but the accused covered her mouth,” SHO Singh said.

The SHO added that the girl managed to break free from the accused’s grasp and approached her mother to narrate the incident. “However, when the girl’s mother contacted the landlord the next morning to complain about Shamim, he had already left the rented room,” he said.

Subsequently, on July 24, when the girl’s father returned home, the family decided to approach the police station on Friday. “On the basis of father’s complaint, we have registered an FIR under the relevant sectionsof the Indian Penal Code,” the officer said.

SHO Singh said that Shamim worked as a daily wager in the city, and they traced his last location to Siliguri, West Bengal. “We are actively working to arrest him, and further investigation is underway in the case,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out