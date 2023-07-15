Home / Cities / Noida News / 30-year-old man dies by suicide in Noida

30-year-old man dies by suicide in Noida

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 15, 2023 11:02 PM IST

A 30-year-old man was found dead after he allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his rented house in Noida’s Wazidpur on Friday, police said, adding that the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The family has been notified, and the and the body has been sent for a postmortem examination, police said. (Representative Image)
According to Sarita Chaudhary, the station house officer of Expressway police station, “The deceased’s family resides in Odisha, while he was staying in Wazidpur.”

The family has been notified, and the and the body has been sent for a postmortem examination, added the SHO.

“The spot has been sealed, and his mobile phone, which was found at the scene, is currently being examined. An investigation is ongoing, and we are trying to gather personal information about the deceased,” the SHO further added.

