32-cr power boost for Greater Noida; 2 substations planned

ByMaria Khan
Jun 15, 2025 06:58 AM IST

GNIDA officials said that the tender process for both substations has been completed, and tenders are expected to be opened by the end of this month

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has announced the construction of two 33/11 kV substations in Astauli and Badalpur, with a total investment of 32 crore in a push to strengthen electricity infrastructure, officials said on Saturday. The move aims to improve power distribution in both areas and surrounding regions, they added. 

(Representative image) The initiatives are expected to reduce outages, improve voltage stability, and provide uninterrupted power to residential, industrial, and commercial areas. (HT Archive)

According to GNIDA officials, the tender process for both substations has been completed, and tenders are expected to be opened by the end of this month. 

“The two new substations at Astauli and Badalpur will help us provide a more stable and reliable power supply to the surrounding areas. We have completed all procedural formalities,” said GNIDA Additional CEO Prerna Singh. “The substations, which will take nearly a year to construct, are expected to significantly enhance power supply and stability in the region,” she added. 

In addition to the substations, the authority will install high-mast and streetlights at several key locations, including Jalpur Gaushala, Ecotech 3, Reserve Police Line, Toy City, and Women Entrepreneur Park Parts 1 and 2. These installations will cost around 3.91 crore, officials said. 

“We are committed to strengthening the power infrastructure in Greater Noida. The lighting projects are part of our plan to enhance safety and visibility at night,” Singh said. 

The initiatives are expected to reduce outages, improve voltage stability, and provide uninterrupted power to residential, industrial, and commercial areas. Relevant departments have been directed to ensure timely execution. “We are glad the authorities are improving the power supply and lighting in our area,” said Ramesh Gupta, a resident of Badalpur. “This will make a huge difference in reducing power cuts and improving night-time safety,” he added. 

