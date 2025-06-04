35 Greater Noida authority staff members to get salary cut for coming late

NOIDA: Thirty-five staff members at the Greater Noida authority office will lose their one-day salary for turning up late at workplace, following directions by the authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) who conducted a surprise inspection on Tuesday morning, officials said. On Monday, the CEO reviewed the preparedness of the city in Sector 6 office, ahead of the monsoon season, and instructed the staff to take care of the drains’ cleaning. (Sunil Ghosh/HT archives)

The step came as CEO Lokesh M found the staff being absent from their respective desks while the visitors were waiting to get their work done.

He directed the department heads to deduct a day’s salary of these employees, the officials said, adding that not only the CEO pulled up the staff for reporting late but also directed them to attend to the public calls about civic woes.

“We have directed the water works and civil department staff to respond to public complaints about civic woes promptly without any delay. We have also directed the staff to properly respond to the citizens’ calls regarding civic issues without ignoring,” the CEO said.

“The junior engineers, assistant engineers, project engineers and others ignore calls of citizens about their civic issues. As a result, they have to reach out to senior officials for small works. We have made it clear to them that if they will not attend to calls or address the civic woes properly, they must be ready to face the action,” he added.

On Monday, the CEO reviewed the preparedness of the city in Sector 6 office, ahead of the monsoon season, and instructed the staff to take care of the drains’ cleaning, and also ensure that the cases related with sewer lines’ overflow are looked into properly, said an official.

He asked the water works department to disconnect the sewer connections from the buildings built illegally on the land located in villages.

“The authority has also started a campaign in the city to write ‘Illegal’ outside the buildings built without any map approval,” said another Noida authority official privy to the development.

The authority has released a number for the public to call to attend to dysfunctional street lights in their areas. They can call at the number 18001029574 to repair the dysfunctional street lights.