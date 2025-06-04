Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

35 Greater Noida authority staff members to get salary cut for coming late

ByVinod Rajput
Jun 04, 2025 05:42 AM IST

The step came as CEO Lokesh M found the staff being absent from their respective desks while the visitors were waiting to get their work done

NOIDA: Thirty-five staff members at the Greater Noida authority office will lose their one-day salary for turning up late at workplace, following directions by the authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) who conducted a surprise inspection on Tuesday morning, officials said.

On Monday, the CEO reviewed the preparedness of the city in Sector 6 office, ahead of the monsoon season, and instructed the staff to take care of the drains’ cleaning. (Sunil Ghosh/HT archives)
On Monday, the CEO reviewed the preparedness of the city in Sector 6 office, ahead of the monsoon season, and instructed the staff to take care of the drains’ cleaning. (Sunil Ghosh/HT archives)

The step came as CEO Lokesh M found the staff being absent from their respective desks while the visitors were waiting to get their work done.

He directed the department heads to deduct a day’s salary of these employees, the officials said, adding that not only the CEO pulled up the staff for reporting late but also directed them to attend to the public calls about civic woes.

“We have directed the water works and civil department staff to respond to public complaints about civic woes promptly without any delay. We have also directed the staff to properly respond to the citizens’ calls regarding civic issues without ignoring,” the CEO said.

“The junior engineers, assistant engineers, project engineers and others ignore calls of citizens about their civic issues. As a result, they have to reach out to senior officials for small works. We have made it clear to them that if they will not attend to calls or address the civic woes properly, they must be ready to face the action,” he added.

On Monday, the CEO reviewed the preparedness of the city in Sector 6 office, ahead of the monsoon season, and instructed the staff to take care of the drains’ cleaning, and also ensure that the cases related with sewer lines’ overflow are looked into properly, said an official.

He asked the water works department to disconnect the sewer connections from the buildings built illegally on the land located in villages.

“The authority has also started a campaign in the city to write ‘Illegal’ outside the buildings built without any map approval,” said another Noida authority official privy to the development.

The authority has released a number for the public to call to attend to dysfunctional street lights in their areas. They can call at the number 18001029574 to repair the dysfunctional street lights.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / 35 Greater Noida authority staff members to get salary cut for coming late
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On