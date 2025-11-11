3rd victim dies in Noida New Hindon bridge crash

Noida: A day after two men were killed and 14 other injured remained hospitalised when a mini pick-up truck ploughed into a divider on the New Hindon bridge in Noida, police said, one more wounded person succumbed during treatment at the government hospital on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. On Sunday around 5.30 pm, the mini pick-up truck carrying around 16 people rammed into the divider on the New Hindon bridge. Around 10 passengers reportedly fell from the 15-foot-high flyover to the ground. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

The latest deceased was identified as 55-year-old Duryodhan (single name), a resident of Sarfabad village in Sector 73. “He died while undergoing treatment late Sunday night,” confirmed Noida’s assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Twinkle Jain.

Of the 13 others injured, three to four people have been discharged from the hospital as yet following preliminary medical attention while the others undergoing treatment are reported to be out of danger, police said.

On Sunday around 5.30 pm, the mini pick-up truck carrying around 16 people rammed into the divider on the New Hindon bridge. Around 10 passengers reportedly fell from the 15-foot-high flyover to the ground.

The incident took place as the people were returning to their residential place of Sarfabad village in Noida Sector 113 from the Hindon side in Ghaziabad. “It came to light that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle at a left turn on the flyover and rammed into the divider.

Preliminary investigation revealed that all 16 passengers, aged between 30 and 40 years, were returning from an idol immersion event at the Hindon in Ghaziabad.