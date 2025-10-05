4 held after brawl between residents, guards at Gr Noida society

A late-night altercation at a Greater Noida housing society turned violent on Friday when a dispute over wrong-side entry escalated into a scuffle between residents and security guards, police said on Saturday. Residents and guards clash at Amrapali Golf Homes; four arrested after viral video shows late-night scuffle. Police say situation now under control. (HT Photo)

The incident took place around 9.30pm at Amrapali Golf Homes and Kingswood Society under Bisrakh police station limits and was caught on camera. The footage, now viral on social media, shows guards and residents clashing as a woman tries to intervene while police attempt to restore order.

According to police, residents Arjun and Abhishek allegedly tried to drive in through the exit gate. The guards on duty, Gautam Singh (Kanpur rural) and Satyam Shukla (Hardoi), stopped them, asking them to use the designated entry gate. A heated argument followed, and one resident allegedly slapped a guard, triggering a violent scuffle that lasted nearly half an hour. A woman who intervened was also allegedly pushed and misbehaved with.

“A case has been registered based on complaints from both sides. Two residents and two guards have been arrested and sent to jail,” said Manoj Singh, SHO, Bisrakh police station. DCP Central Noida Shakti Mohan Awasthi confirmed that the situation in the society is now peaceful.

Residents alleged mismanagement and a shortage of guards in the society, which has 56 towers but only 80 guards. The maintenance remains under NBCC, and the handover is pending, they added.

.