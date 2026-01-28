‘40% work done on Greater Noida STP; to be completed in 6 months’

Greater Noida: Around 40% work has been completed on the 45 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant in Greater Noida West, officials said on Tuesday, adding that the remaining construction is likely to be done within the next six months. Officials said the upcoming 45 MLD plant would substantially improve the city’s ability to treat sewage locally, reducing dependence on overburdened facilities. (HT Archive)

The facility –- being built at a cost of ₹71 crore –- in Sector 1 is expected to ease pressure on existing sewage infrastructure. A master sewage pumping station (MSPS) is also being set up alongside the plant at a cost of approximately ₹9 crore and is expected to be completed in about three months.

“Once operational, the two facilities will handle sewage from sectors 1, 2, 3 and 4 of Greater Noida West, parts of Techzone 4 and 7, EcoTech sectors 12, 14 and 15, as well as several nearby villages including Shahberi, Bisrakh, Haibatpur, Patwari and Tigri”, Prerna Singh, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

Urban planners and environmental experts have repeatedly flagged inadequate sewage treatment as a key contributor to groundwater contamination and pollution of natural drains in Greater Noida West.

Greater Noida currently has four functional STPs with a combined capacity of 174 MLD, including facilities in Kasna, Ecotech-2, Ecotech-3 and Badalpur.

“Once commissioned, it will ensure better sewage management for newly developed and densely populated areas”, ACEO Singh said, adding that efforts were being made to complete the project ahead of schedule.