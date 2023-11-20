close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / 429 UPSRTC buses in Ghaziabad to be fitted with vehicle tracking devices

429 UPSRTC buses in Ghaziabad to be fitted with vehicle tracking devices

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
Nov 21, 2023 06:10 AM IST

UPSRTC officials said the project is supported by central government’s Nirbhaya Fund and is aimed at addressing the issue of women safety on buses and also enhancing the travelling experience with the integration of technologies such as live tracking of buses

To make Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses more safer, especially for women passengers, a project for installation of vehicle location tracking devices (VLTD) has been initiated for about 5,000 buses across the state, including 429 in the Ghaziabad region.

UPSRTC said 5,000 buses across districts have been identified for being fitted with vehicle location tracking devices in the initial phase and these will be integrated with a main command centre in Lucknow and aided by 20 such regional centres. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
UPSRTC said 5,000 buses across districts have been identified for being fitted with vehicle location tracking devices in the initial phase and these will be integrated with a main command centre in Lucknow and aided by 20 such regional centres. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

UPSRTC officials said the project is supported by central government’s Nirbhaya Fund and is aimed at addressing the issue of women safety on buses and also enhancing the travelling experience with the integration of technologies such as live tracking of buses.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The UPSRTC Ghaziabad region officials said 429 buses have been identified in the region and the installation has been completed in 286 buses, so far. The Ghaziabad region operates 967 buses in all.

“The installation of VLTD has been initiated and 286 of 429 buses in the region have been covered so far. The project has other components such as installation of panic button, integration of new vehicles which are fitted with these devices, and installation of LED display units at regional bus stations for passenger information etc,” said Kesri Nandan Chaudhary, regional manager, UPSRTC.

Since 2013, the Nirbhaya Fund is given to different state governments by the Centre to implement schemes related to women safety.

Officials said 5,000 UPSRTC buses have been identified for being fitted with VLTD in the initial phase and these will be integrated with a main command centre in Lucknow and aided by 20 such regional centres.

“Of the 5,000 buses, more than 1,000 have been fitted with the devices so far. The regional centre in Ghaziabad may come up in Kaushambi. It is likely that the installation gets completed by end of December or by January. The private bus operators operating with UPSRTC have also been asked to equip their buses with these devices,” Chaudhary said.

The UPSRTC Ghaziabad region buses operates out of bus stations such as ISBT Kaushambi, ISBT Anand Vihar and ISBT Kashmere Gate to different short and long distance destinations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out