4-year-old girl in Ghaziabad found murdered; neighbour held

A four-year-old girl who went missing on Monday evening was found murdered near her house in Nandgram, Ghaziabad, police said on Tuesday, adding that they have detained her 24-year-old neighbour whom the family has accused of rape and murder. DCP Jaiswal said in a video statement early Tuesday that police had taken Prajapati into custody for questioning after the family alleged he lured the girl with sweets. (Representational image)

Ghaziabad Police had not formally arrested the man, or introduced sections pertaining to rape or sexual assault till the time of this edition going to print.

The girl’s father told HT that she was playing with neighbourhood children outside their home when she went missing around 6pm on Monday. He rushed home from work and joined dozens of locals in the search.

“During the search, Gaurav Prajapati (the neighbour) was directing us to the spot and telling us we might find the girl there. When we reached an empty plot about 1km from our house, we found the girl. There were no clothes on her lower body, and she was bleeding from her private parts, as well as her ear and head,” the father said.

The family rushed her to MMG Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. “We suspected Gaurav because he had blood on his face and clothes. My daughter used to visit his place to play sometimes. Police took him away on Monday night. The children playing with my daughter also told me that Gaurav gave her chocolate and took her away,” he told HT.

The father, a painter who moved to Ghaziabad three years ago, said his wife separated from him and their three children in 2022. He demanded justice and said the cremation was conducted Tuesday evening at the Hindon cremation ground.

“I want justice, and nothing else. I have asked the police to provide a copy of the autopsy report to us,” the girl’s father added.

Following the incident, hundreds of locals and family members protested at Nandgram police station.

Umesh Kumar, station house officer of Nandgram police station, under which jurisdiction the crime took place, said: “The autopsy report indicates blood and injuries around the private parts and also a head injury. The cause of death is due to head injury. There are 10-11 other injuries like contusions and abrasions. We may be able to give clarity on rape or sexual assault once we call up the doctors for their statements. As of now, a first information report (FIR) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103(1) (murder) and 238(a) (causing disappearance of evidence, or giving false information) is registered against Gaurav Prajapati.”

After the police received the autopsy report on Tuesday evening, none of the senior officials –deputy commissioner of police (city) Dhawal Jaiswal, Nandgram circle ACP Ziauddin Ahmad, additional CP Keshav Chaudhary, and Ghaziabad police commissioner J Ravinder Goud – responded to HT’s requests seeking comments on the case.

DCP Jaiswal said in a video statement early Tuesday that police had taken Prajapati into custody for questioning after the family alleged he lured the girl with sweets.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, chief medical superintendent of MMG Hospital, confirmed the girl was brought dead around 10pm on Monday.