5 booked day after Ghaziabad woman shot at vegetable market

A day after a 35-year-old woman was shot at by two unidentified people in Loni, her husband has filed a complaint and an FIR has been registered against three people of the neighbour’s family and two unidentified men, police said on Tuesday. In the FIR, Shankar stated that he had a fight with his neighbours on Holi last year, and as a fallout they attacked his wife. (HT Archive)

On Sunday, the woman, Sanjana Kumar, and her husband Hari Shankar, 38, were returning home from the vegetable market on a bike at around 7pm when two men allegedly came and shot at her, before fleeing the spot. Kumar sustained a gunshot wound on the upper back of her body and is currently undergoing treatment in a Delhi hospital, police said.

The five people have been booked under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The FIR was registered after her husband gave a police complaint late Monday evening. It names three of her neighbours and two unidentified bikers behind the shooting incident. As per investigation so far, no evidence suggests the neighbours’ involvement. However, in CCTV footage, we spotted three suspicious persons near the scene,” Gyan Prakash Rai, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Ankur Vihar circle, told HT.

Kumar is a resident of Lal Bagh locality in Loni, and was allegedly shot near her house.

In the FIR, Shankar stated that he had a fight with his neighbours on Holi last year, and as a fallout they attacked his wife.

“Ever since, my neighbours have been in enmity with us and often indulge in fights with us. On December 30, 2025, some unidentified masked bikers were following my wife when she was taking a stroll in a nearby park. Around 7.25pm on January 25, while we were returning from the vegetable market, two unidentified bikers shot and severely injured my wife. I suspect the role of my neighbours behind the incident,” Shankar said in the FIR lodged at Loni Border police station.