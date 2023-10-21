5 killed, 3 children injured as vehicle hits their van on Yamuna Expressway

Five people were killed while three others– all children, were injured after their Eeco van was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 1am on Saturday (Twitter Photo)

According to the police, the incident took place at around 1am on Saturday.

Four of the deceased are aged between 30-40 years, while one was a minor aged 12, a police officer said.

He said that the three injured– all children aged between 8-16 years old are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jewar.

“Eight people, including three children, were travelling towards Jewar in an Eeco van bearing Delhi registration number when an unidentified vehicle hit the van and fled the spot. A police team reached the spot and rushed all of the passengers to the hospital,” a statement from Greater Noida police said.

All the passengers were residents of Kalindi Kunj in Delhi, said police.

“We have contacted the other family members of the victims, and further investigation is underway,” the officer added.

Further investigation into the matter has been launched, and police are trying to identify the vehicle involved in the incident, said the officer.

