506 school girls inoculated in HPV vaccination drive in Gautam Budh Nagar

With an aim to protect hundreds of young girls from cervical cancer—a disease that claims thousands of lives in India each year — Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday inaugurated a large-scale HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination campaign for school going girls in Gautam Budh Nagar. Noida, India- April 09, 2025: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel visited Panchsheel Balak Inter College to inaugurate the HPV vaccination drive aimed at preventing cervical cancer among young girls in Noida’s Sector 91 on Wednesday, in Noida, India, on Wednesday, April 09, 2025. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The event was held at Panchsheel Balak Inter College, Sector 91, under the aegis of the Akanksha Samiti, a registered NGO and the development arm of the Indian Administrative Officers’ Wives Association of UP, which works to empower underprivileged women and children through initiatives in education, health, and skill development.

On the first day, 506 students, aged nine years or more, received the vaccine along with health kits.

“Children are a reflection of God. Protecting them from preventable diseases is our moral duty,” said Patel, urging corporates to direct CSR funds towards health and education. She stressed that a healthy, educated population is key to realising the Prime Minister’s vision of a developed India.

The governor also distributed appointment letters, laptops, tricycles, tablets, and toolkits to selected beneficiaries. A cultural programme by schoolchildren and anganwadi workers, along with a screening of an awareness film, were held on the occasion.

“HPV vaccines are costly and awareness remains low. Families, officials, and businesses must work together to ensure every girl has access to this life-saving protection,” she added, after inspecting the vaccination stalls and interacting with medical staff.

The initiative is part of a wider campaign spearheaded by Akanksha Samiti, led in the district by Dr Ankita Raj. Partners include Felix Hospital, Sanrakshan Cancer Care Foundation, Rotary Club, and AEPC.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma highlighted the preventive benefits of the vaccine. “This is not just about immunisation. It’s about securing a healthier future for our daughters. Each vaccinated child brings us one step closer to eliminating cervical cancer,” he said, encouraging students to spread awareness in their communities.

Dr Ankita Raj, district president of Akanksha Samiti, reiterated the organisation’s commitment: “This campaign is not a one-off. Our mission is to reach every eligible girl and ensure every family understands the importance of HPV vaccination.”

Meanwhile, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the district administration and Rotary Club, Okhla (Delhi), for the construction of new anganwadi centres in the region.

Senior dignitaries including parliamentarian Dr Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, Noida authority CEO Lokesh M, and police commissioner Laxmi Singh were present on the occasion.