New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council will develop a standard operating procedure to enhance the cleaning of roads and public spaces, emphasising pressure-jet water cleaning and mechanised sweeping in the Lutyens' area. NDMC to frame SOP for enhanced road cleaning, dust control in Lutyens' area

Responding to suggestions and feedback on civic cleaning, NDMC chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said on Friday that pressure-jet water cleaning was already being undertaken and would be integrated with other cleaning measures before being institutionalised through an SOP.

"We will integrate it with other things and make an SOP for best cleaning and dust/dirt removal. Then will institutionalise it," he said in a social media post on X.

Dwivedi also noted that six mechanised road sweeping machines have already been deployed, with plans to add more soon. He highlighted the importance of maintaining a consistent water supply for these machines to effectively control dust while they sweep the roads.

Additionally, he acknowledged that dust on the roads is linked to issues with road conditions and the maintenance of green spaces alongside the roads.

He noted that some of these issues are "legacy problems" that will take time to resolve.

The chairman indicated that the NDMC is considering "reengineering" measures to address these challenges and emphasised that international standards will be followed in the construction of new roads.

Furthermore, Dwivedi announced that wearing fluorescent safety jackets will be made mandatory for all ground staff.

According to him, the jackets would make workers more visible to the public, while fluorescent strips would improve their safety while working during dark hours.

Responding to a suggestion that ground staff should also be provided with shoes, Dwivedi said the requirement would depend on the nature of work.

Dwivedi cited the example of a pump operator deployed to pump out water during waterlogging, saying shoes may not be advisable for such workers.

However, he added that other requirements would be assessed and incorporated into an SOP.

Earlier this week, the NDMC chairman publicly apologised to the residents of Lutyens' area for the waterlogging situation in most parts of the area after a heavy spell of rain. He stated that his outreach on social media aims to enhance public communication and strengthen the feedback mechanisms of the council.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.