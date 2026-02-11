52 industrial units to begin operations in Yamuna City: Yeida

GREATER NOIDA: Days ahead of the Noida International Airport’s opening, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday said that at least 52 industrial units are ready to begin operations at the Yamuna City, as these are set to obtain completion certificates. Yamuna City has designated industrial sectors in Sectors 24, 24A, 28, 29 and 33. Across these sectors, a total of 3,113 industrial plots have been allotted so far. (HT Archive)

“These 52 units are likely to obtain completion certificates to begin operations and 27 units have commenced production so far,” said Shailendra Bhatia, additional chief executive officer, Yeida told HT

According to Yeida, another 340 industrial units are currently under construction across various sectors of the Yamuna City.

Yeida officials also said that the construction work of the Noida International Airport has been completed and only the aerodrome licence is awaited for the start of commercial flights, which is likely to be given by this month-end.

“The presence of an international airport has led to increased interest from domestic and overseas investors, with several companies approaching the authority seeking land to set up industrial units,” said a Yeida official requesting anonymity.

To expedite development, Yeida has streamlined the building plan approval process. As many as 672 companies have got their industrial building plans approved, said officials.

The approval process has been moved online through the Building Plan Management System, enabling allottees to submit applications remotely. Around 50 per cent of the allottees, who have received plan approvals, have already started construction work, they added.

Yeida, meanwhile, has also accelerated land acquisition and development activities.

In 2025–26, Yeida spent over ₹ 5,500 crore on land purchase and development works, said officials, adding that legal efforts are also being made to resolve long-pending land cases to ease the process of development.

So far, possession of 1,634 industrial plots has been handed over to investors, they said.

Yeida officials said notices are being issued to those allottees who have taken possession but have not yet applied for building plan approval, asking them to begin construction.

Registration of industrial plots has also shown an upward trend. Of the 3,113 allotted plots, 2,305 have been registered, they said.

The authority has set a target to start production in around 200 industrial units by this year-end. Notices are being issued to investors to expedite construction so that industrial activity increases before the airport becomes operational.

Officials added that the proximity of industrial sectors to the airport is expected to support manufacturing and logistics-related activities once air cargo operations begin.