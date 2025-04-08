Menu Explore
554 cr in RERA dues: DM calls for recovery drive across tehsils

ByMaria Khan
Apr 08, 2025 09:16 AM IST

The directions were given during a review meeting on revenue and non-tax dues recovery convened by the district administration

GREATER NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar Verma on Monday called for launching a major campaign to expedite recovery of Real Estate Regulator Authority (RERA) dues worth 554.93 crore, officials said.

The DM also reviewed progress in areas such as stamp duty, excise revenues, power dues, mining royalties, and transport-related fines, urging departments to ensure that revenue realisation aligns with expectations. (HT Photo)

While directing all three tehsils — Noida (Sadar), Dadri and Jewar — to launch a massive recovery campaign to expedite these dues, the DM has also asked all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to monitor the performance of revenue collection staff on a weekly basis, they added.

“Ensuring timely revenue recovery is a top priority for us. All departments must operate in a mission mode to meet the targets set by the state. Special attention is being given to high-value recoveries like RERA dues, and tehsil-level teams to carry out focused enforcement drives. Weekly monitoring of field staff will ensure accountability and sustained momentum,” the DM said, adding that enforcement activities should be intensified wherever necessary to boost collections.

The directions were given during a review meeting on revenue and non-tax dues recovery convened by the district administration, with a focus on accelerating collections to meet the targets set by Uttar Pradesh government, officials said.

The DM also reviewed progress in areas such as stamp duty, excise revenues, power dues, mining royalties, and transport-related fines, urging departments to ensure that revenue realisation aligns with expectations.

He reviewed department-wise performance, and a special focus was laid on RERA dues, where 2,040 recovery certificates (RCs) worth 554.93 crore are currently pending.

Meanwhile, regarding the commercial tax department, the DM emphasised on the need to enhance Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections.

The meeting was participated by key departments including stamp and registration, commercial tax (GST), excise, electricity, mining, transport, and irrigation department.

News / Cities / Noida / 554 cr in RERA dues: DM calls for recovery drive across tehsils
