6-year-old girl killed, four others injured as truck crashes into bike in Noida

A six-year-old girl, a nursery school student was killed and four others -- three of them minors -- were injured after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle from behind in Noida’s Pushta area on Wednesday afternoon, said senior police officers, adding that the impact of the crash was such that the two-wheeler got stuck between the truck wheels. Police said the impact of the crash was such that the two-wheeler got stuck between the truck wheels. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Nandini Shakya, \who hailed from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh and resided with her parents and two sisters, Bhagyashree, 9, and Babita, 7.

Nandini’s father, Sarvesh Shakya said, “On Wednesday afternoon, my neighbour Kishan had gone to pick Bhagyashree, Babita, Nandini, and his daughter Anushka, 7, from their school in Sector 135 as I had to attend a funeral. Around 2.20pm, they were returning home from school when a speeding truck hit their bike from behind when they reached near Pushta exit.”

“I was at the funeral when I received a call from Kishan’s family that my daughter Nandini died in an accident,” said Shakya. “She was an intelligent but introverted child,” he said.

“My elder daughter Bhagyashree, suffered a fracture to her leg, while Babita escaped unhurt. Both of them are in shock as Nandini succumbed to her injuries in front of their eyes.” said Shakya, adding that Kishan suffered a leg injury and his daughter Anushka suffered WHAT.

A senior police officer said, “Nandini was riding pillion. As the truck hit the motorcycle, four of them except Nandini fell a few metres ahead, while she came under the wheels. The truck driver tried to escape, but when Kishan’s bike got stuck under his wheels, he stopped.”

On getting information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital by ambulance, where Nandini was declared brought dead and Kishan sustained leg injury.

“The truck was seized, and a case of causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered at Expressway police station against the truck driver,” said Twinkle Jain, assistant commissioner of police, Noida.