70-year-old man killed after wall collapses due to rain

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 05:50 AM IST

A 70-year-old man died allegedly after the wall of his house collapsed during heavy rainfall, near Raj Nagar Extension (RNE) early on Friday, police said.

A 70-year-old man died after the wall of his house collapsed during heavy rainfall near Raj Nagar Extension (RNE) on Friday. (Representational Photo)

The deceased was identified as Bhagwat Singh, who was from Punjab.

Singh used to live by himself in a house in a field at Morti behind RNE.

“During heavy rain on early Friday morning, the wall of his house collapsed, and Singh suffered injuries after getting buried in debris. He was rushed by locals to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. The man lived alone since the death of his wife a couple of years ago. His sons stay at Sanjay Nagar and Loni in Ghaziabad. The family refused to conduct an autopsy,” said Dharmpal Singh, SHO of Nandgram police station.

