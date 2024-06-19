8-kilometre stretch of Delhi-Ghaziabad RRTS ready to start operations

Ghaziabad Officials said safety inspections were conducted in the last week of May, following which a final inspection was done by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety. (HT Archive)

An eight-kilometre stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad Namo Bharat train from Modinagar (north) to Meerut (south) received its final safety clearances, paving the way for the RRTS system to start operations on this stretch, officials aware of the development said on Wednesday, adding a date for opening it was yet to be finalised.

Officials said safety inspections were conducted in the last week of May, following which a final inspection was done by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

“The Meerut (south) station is now ready for passenger operations. Once we get confirmation, we will make it operational. It is expected to cater to large number of passengers from Meerut district,” a spokesperson for the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.

The eight-kilometre route is a part of the 82-kilometre Namo Bharat project that is under construction to link Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, at a cost of ₹30,274 crore. At present, a 34-kilometre route in Ghaziabad, passing through Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north), is operational.

A 17-kilometre stretch of the service in Ghaziabad was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20, 2023, followed by another 17-kilometre stretch opening on March 6 this year, ahead of the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

The Meerut (south) was also to be operationalised, but pending works delayed its inclusion.

“Meerut (south) will add to ridership of existing 34km Namo Bharat route in Ghaziabad, which has a total ridership of about 1.25 million passengers till date. In Meerut, we have total of 23 kilometres of RRTS viaduct and work on about 21 kilometres is complete. Laying of tracks for six kilometres is completed,” the spokesperson said.

Officials said that Meerut (south) station will have ground, mezzanine, concourse and platform levels. The station measures approximately 215 metres in length and nearly 36 metres, with a height of about 22 metres.

Two entry and exit gates are provided at the station, which will have the largest parking facility in the state, spread across 13,000 square metres that can accommodate 1,200 vehicles at a go. Charging facility for electric vehicles will also be available, officials said.

“This station will feature two parking lots at both entrances, on both sides of the Delhi-Meerut Road. These two parking lots are being built across approximately 13,000 square metres,” the spokesperson said.

Once the entire 82-kilometre project is completed, likely by June 2025, passengers will be able to reach Delhi from Meerut (south) in about 35 minutes.