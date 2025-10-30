Edit Profile
    A new ‘functional specialisation’ system for power supply across Gautam Budh Nagar from Nov

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 7:04 AM IST
    By Maria Khan
    As part of the new structure, senior engineers and assistant engineers have been allocated distinct responsibilities across various 33/11 kV sub-stations, such as Sector 18, Sector 62, Sector 108, Behlolpur, and Dadri. (HT Photos)
    Under the new system, eight functional specialisation-based electricity distribution centres (33/11 kV substations) are being set up across the district

    Noida: Starting November 1, the Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) will introduce a “Functional Specialisation-Based Work System” across Gautam Budh Nagar district to improve efficiency and customer service in electricity distribution, officials said on Wednesday.

    The initiative, officials said, is aimed to ensure a timely resolution of consumer complaints and better coordination in power supply management across Noida, Dadri, and Jewar regions.

    Under the new system, eight functional specialisation-based electricity distribution centres (33/11 kV substations) are being set up across the district.

    These centres will operate under a new structure where each officer and assistant engineer will be assigned specific roles related to electricity supply, metering, billing, maintenance, and complaint redressal, as per information from PVVNL Noida zone.

    “The new functional specialisation system is expected to enhance accountability and ensure better monitoring of field-level operations. It will help streamline tasks such as meter replacement, new connections, billing, and grievance redressal,” said chief engineer (distribution), PVVNL Noida, Sanjay Kumar Jain.

    The eight substations comprise those located in Sector 25, Sector 20, Sector 62, Sector 18, Sector 168, Humayunpur Dadri, Sector 150, and Jewar rural. Consumers can contact the helpline numbers assigned to each substation for any electricity-related concerns, officials said.

    As part of the new structure, senior engineers and assistant engineers have been allocated distinct responsibilities across various 33/11 kV sub-stations, such as Sector 18, Sector 62, Sector 108, Behlolpur, and Dadri.

    Officials from technical and commercial wings will jointly oversee field operations, while dedicated teams will manage consumer complaint handling, data analytics, and SCADA (a system of software and hardware elements) monitoring.

    PVVNL officials said that the reorganisation will also enable faster response to power outages and better handling of consumer requests.

    “The move is part of the corporation’s ongoing efforts to modernise the power distribution network and improve service reliability in the high-demand Noida–Greater Noida belt,” the chief engineer added.

    According to officials, around 4.50,000 electricity consumers across Noida, Greater Noida, and Dadri, who fall under the PVVNL Noida zone - will benefit from the new functional specialisation-based system being implemented in Gautam Budh Nagar.

    The discom has directed all field officials to ensure the transition to the new system is completed smoothly and that the updated structure is reflected in their daily operational plans at the earliest.

    News/Cities/Noida News/A New ‘functional Specialisation’ System For Power Supply Across Gautam Budh Nagar From Nov
