AAI identifies land to make 6 aircraft bays at Hindon airport

Ghaziabad: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials on Monday said that they have identified a portion of land at the Hindon airport to develop six parking bays for the incoming and outgoing civil aircraft from the Hindon civil terminal, and also obtained an in-principle approval for it. The civil terminal at Sikandarpur, near the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Hindon air base, covers about 22,050 square metres (sqms). (HT Archive)

The civil terminal at Sikandarpur, near the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Hindon air base, covers about 22,050 square metres (sqms). Officials said they currently operate with two parking bays at the airbase, which proves insufficient when incoming and outgoing flights increase.

“A part of the land has been identified at the airbase, and six new parking bays, exclusively for civil aircraft, will be constructed. Although the plan is in-principle agreed upon, talks are in final-stage discussions between the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Defence and a meeting is also scheduled for Tuesday. The talks are going ahead positively,” Chilka Mahesh, the director of the Hindon civil airport, told HT.

Officials said the identified portion has some existing constructions that would need relocation before the new parking bays, along with ground support equipment facilities, can be built.

“Once discussions finalise the matter, the existing construction will be relocated, and later the new parking bays will come up. At present, we operate with two parking bays at the airbase to accommodate flights. The land will be taken up on lease, and a survey for the land was also completed last week. Once the plan goes through, the six parking bays will be able to handle that many aircraft at a point in time,” the director said.

The officer said that the new bays will also help to open new avenues for more flights. “Once this happens, we will also need an expansion of the terminal building and facilities to accommodate more passengers,” Mahesh added.

For long-term expansion, the Ghaziabad district administration has already finalised 6.8 hectares of land, estimated to cost about ₹65 crore, for the purpose and a proposal has already been sent to the state government for approval.

Presently, the civil airport at Hindon caters to 14 incoming and outgoing flights and a footfall of about 2,500 passengers.

On September 17, 2025 during a visit to the civil airport, Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said, “The terminal is saturated, and we have planned to expand it. We are also in talks with the Indian Air Force to increase terminal bays.”