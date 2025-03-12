Menu Explore
Activate transgender cell: Gautam Budh Nagar DM

ByMaria Khan
Mar 12, 2025 07:28 AM IST

The DM has also encouraged transgenders to obtain identity cards, emphasising that formal documentation is essential for accessing education, employment, and government welfare schemes

GREATER NOIDA

The DM’s directives were issued during a seminar held at the district collectorate recently, where transgenders, along with district and police officials, discussed issues related to safety, discrimination, and social inclusion. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The DM’s directives were issued during a seminar held at the district collectorate recently, where transgenders, along with district and police officials, discussed issues related to safety, discrimination, and social inclusion. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has directed police to establish a dedicated transgender security cell and appoint a nodal officer to ensure swift action on grievances in order to enhance the safety and social inclusion of the transgender community.

The DM has also encouraged transgenders to obtain identity cards, emphasising that formal documentation is essential for accessing education, employment, and government welfare schemes.

Verma’s directives were issued during a seminar held at the district collectorate recently, where transgenders, along with district and police officials, discussed issues related to safety, discrimination, and social inclusion. Community members voiced concerns over the lack of functional support systems and emphasized the need for equal opportunities rather than charity.

“Despite legal recognition, society continues to marginalise us. We struggle for acceptance in education and employment. We don’t seek charity, we want fair opportunities in workplaces based on merit,” said Ram Kali, a representative of the Basera Samajik Sansthan-Sahas Project, an NGO working for transgender rights.

Taking cognisance of the concerns, DM Verma instructed that the security cell be established at every police station in the district. “The issues of the transgender community should be addressed swiftly, without bias or discrimination,” he said.

Police officers said a transgender security cell is already functional. “The cell is active at the district level, with an inspector assigned to it to oversee its activities. We will review the current setup and evaluate the need for more personnel at police stations to enhance the effectiveness of the system”, said DCP (women’s safety) Suniti.

