Activists cry foul over water diversion from Dhanauri wetland for airport

NOIDA: Thousands of birds are at risk as Dhanauri wetland, a crucial habitat for migratory birds and the state bird of Uttar Pradesh, the Sarus crane, faces a severe water shortage, according to environmentalists. Activists alleged that the cause of the crisis is the diversion of a canal that previously supplied water to the wetland. The water supply disruption has been ongoing for almost a month, they alleged. The 5.5-hectare wetland, which is part of a much larger catchment area, is home to nearly 198 bird species. This includes the Sarus crane, a symbol of Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photos)

The Gautam Budh Nagar (GB Nagar) forest department, however, has stepped in to mitigate the situation. It has created an artificial pond within the wetland to ensure the birds do not face a water scarcity. Department officials assured that the water issue will soon be resolved, with the divisional officer of the forest department stating that the disruption occurred after the Upper Ganga Canal’s Dadri-Kalaunda water channel was cut off due to the airport’s construction at Jewar.

The 5.5-hectare wetland, which is part of a much larger catchment area, is home to nearly 198 bird species. This includes the Sarus crane, a symbol of Uttar Pradesh. The wetland, however, is now largely dry, forcing the birds to cope with harsh conditions. “We noticed that suddenly the wetland is left with no water for birds. We were told that water supply is cut because of some diversion in the canal,” said Lucky Nagar, a birder and local resident of Dankaur.

“Today, this wetland wears a deserted look,” Nagar added, urging the forest department to find a permanent solution.

Dhanauri wetland falls in the catchment area of the Noida airport, which is expected to become operational by May 2025. Environmentalists have long raised concerns over the wetland’s protection. While the GB Nagar forest department and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) had pledged in 2018 to conserve the wetland, progress has been slow. Most of the wetland’s land is privately owned by farmers, complicating conservation efforts.

“Had the department bought the land and protected it, this natural habitat would have been saved, and issues like water supply may not have cropped up,” said Pradeep Dahalia, an environmentalist and resident of Greater Noida.

According to activists, the lack of action on land acquisition has left the wetland vulnerable to development pressures, as surrounding areas are slated for residential development.

In January 2015, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the UP government and the Ministry of Environment to identify and notify Dhanauri wetland as a protected area, but little progress has been made.

PK Srivastava, the divisional officer of the GB Nagar forest department, emphasised that steps are being taken to restore the water supply. “To address the water supply issue, we have made an artificial pond in Dhanauri wetland so that the birds do not face any drinking water issue. The water supply issue cropped up at Dhanauri because the water channel coming from Upper Ganga Canal got cut due to construction work for Noida airport. This issue will be resolved soon,” he said.

Environmentalists continue to push for stronger protection measures. The marshland, spanning Dhanauri, Thasrana, Bhatta-Parsaul, and Amirpur Bangar villages, covers approximately 100 hectares. However, only 5.5 hectares fall under government ownership, and the rest are privately owned by farmers.

“We are looking into this issue to save it and will take required measures to protect it,” said Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh.