Additional chief secretary reviews Noida airport project site

Published on Nov 17, 2022 12:06 AM IST

At least 5,000 workers will be deployed soon at the Jewar site to fast-track the work on airport so that phase one gets completed on time, said officials

Once phase one is completed, the airport will cater to 12 million passengers annually and by phase 4, it is expected to cater to 70 million passengers a year. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Greater Noida: SP Goyal, additional chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, conducted an inspection of Noida International Greenfield airport project site on Wednesday and reviewed the construction work.

“He inspected the site and discussed every deadline with the construction team. He directed officials to take all effective measures so that work gets completed on time. He made it clear that every short term goal should be completed as per the deadline so that...the project is delivered by September 29, 2024,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) and Noida International Airport Limited.

At least 5,000 workers will be deployed soon at the Jewar site to fast-track the work on airport so that phase one gets completed on time, said officials.

Currently, 1,300 workers along with machines are engaged in the work. Once phase one is completed, the airport will cater to 12 million passengers annually and by phase 4, it is expected to cater to 70 million passengers a year.

