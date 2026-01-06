After Indore scare, Noida residents flag risks over drinking water safety

Gautam Budh Nagar residents have raised concerns over safe drinking water and ageing sewer infrastructure, following a recent sewage contamination incident in Indore. The residents’ association has sought priority replacement of such sewer lines and called for a time-bound, permanent resolution of pending complaints. (HT Archive)

Federation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Associations (FONRWA) has urged the Noida authority to take urgent measures, flagging the risk of sewage leakage from old and damaged sewer lines, particularly in older sectors, and its potential impact on drinking water quality.

FONRWA general secretary K K Jain said, “While the Noida authority follows standard safety protocols during water supply, sewer-related issues continue to pose a serious challenge.”

The residents’ body also sent a letter to the Authority’s chief executive officer Lokesh M, flagging the issue. The letter cited an incident in Indore where sewage leakage reportedly led to contamination of potable water, resulting in multiple deaths.

Locals claimed the situation is persistent in sectors including, 37, 39, 45, 47, 82, among others. “Most of the sewer lines in older sectors have outlived their lifespan. Leakages have become frequent, especially during repairs or heavy use,” said a resident of Sector 47, Amit Kumar.

“When pipelines are this old, even small faults can turn into serious hygiene and health problems,” said Aditya Tomar, a Sector 82 resident.

The residents’ body said timely intervention and regular water quality checks could help avert a potential health emergency. “Contaminated drinking water can lead to outbreaks of water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, jaundice and typhoid, making preventive action critical,” Jain said.

The residents’ association has sought priority replacement of such sewer lines and called for a time-bound, permanent resolution of pending complaints. It also demanded mandatory testing of water from all supply tanks during morning and evening to ensure safe water.

While residents have flagged concerns over ageing sewer infrastructure, the Noida authority had maintained that sewer replacement works are being undertaken in a phased manner.

Lokesh M did not respond to calls seeking a comment on the same.