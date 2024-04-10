​Ahead of polls, over 11 lakh seized from Noida, Gr Noida, total seizures at 47 lakh

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police have seized a total of over ₹11 lakh in three separate incidents from Noida and Greater Noida, on Monday evening, officials said on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, the police had seized a total of over ₹ 7 lakh in two separate incidents from Noida and Greater Noida. (Bloomberg)

With the latest cache, the city police have seized over ₹47 lakh cash in the district, since the model code of conduct came into force on March 16.

“Between March 16 and April 9, a total of ₹47 lakh cash has been seized by the static surveillance and flying squad teams of the district police department and reported to the election office,” said Shikha Gupta, treasury officer, Gautam Budh Nagar district administration.

“A total of ₹10 lakh in cash was recovered from one Rajan Yadav, a resident of Preetpura, Delhi, who was driving a car which was stopped for checking. From the second vehicle, ₹ 1.1 lakh was recovered from one Sahdev Singh Panwar, a resident of Burari, New Delhi and from the third vehicle, ₹40,000 cash was seized, from one Vijay Chaprana, a resident of Kasna. A total of ₹11.90 lakh cash has been seized. Necessary action is being taken after informing the Income Tax Department regarding the recovered amount,” said Ashok Kumar, additonal deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Earlier on Monday, the police had seized a total of over ₹7 lakh in two separate incidents from Noida and Greater Noida, they added.

On Saturday, the SST had seized ₹8.79 lakh in two separate incidents in Greater Noida.

According to Shivhari Meena, additional commissioner of police (law and order), flying squad teams and state surveillance teams have been deployed across the district to check movement of unaccounted cash.