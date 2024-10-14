Air pollution spikes in Gr Noida, Noida, Ghaziabad ahead of Diwali

Greater Noida, Noida, and Ghaziabad emerged as the most polluted cities in India on Monday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Greater Noida’s air quality index (AQI) reached 274, followed closely by Ghaziabad at 271, while Noida was at 268.Over the past two days, the pollution levels in these cities have dropped into the “poor” category, with the AQI surpassing 200 just days before Diwali. AQI readings for Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida were recorded at 265, 243 and 228, respectively, on Sunday, a sharp increase from Saturday’s figures of 177, 136 and 150, which fell under the “moderate” category. Morning haze engulfs Indirapuram near Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on Monday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

In their recent advisory, civic bodies across the region have urged the public to limit outdoor activities and adopt eco-friendly practices during Diwali to mitigate further air quality deterioration. According to the AQI scale, readings between 0 and 50 are considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 to 450 “severe”. An AQI above 450 is categorised as “severe+”.

Weather experts have linked the deterioration in air quality to the onset of winter in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). Mahesh Palawat, vice president of climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather, said, “The westerly winds are blowing and the weather is almost dry. The cool air traps pollutants close to the ground, resulting in the formation of a dense, toxic blanket in the atmosphere, thereby aggravating air pollution. The temperatures have started to drop now, and the situation is likely to prevail and further deteriorate during the end of October due to Diwali.”

In response to the worsening air quality, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has instructed officials to take action against stubble burning in rural areas. “We are prioritising sustainable farming practices to prevent stubble burning, especially in rural areas. Our focus is on educating farmers about alternative methods of stubble management that are both environmentally friendly and beneficial for their fields. With these initiatives, we aim to significantly reduce the harmful impact of stubble burning on air quality and public health,” said Verma. Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued revised guidelines in September under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat persistent air pollution in the National Capital Region. The latest amendments were made following deliberations by the GRAP sub-committee on August 13, 2024, which considered inputs from various sectors, including construction, demolition, and transportation.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has directed the implementation of Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR from October 15, due to a sudden drop in air quality, with forecasts predicting continued poor air quality. “GRAP will be enforced from Tuesday in the Delhi-NCR. We are closely monitoring the air quality levels and are prepared to take all necessary steps to curb pollution in the region. Strict compliance will be ensured,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer at UPPCB Noida.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 °C and a maximum of 33°C on Monday. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad logged a maximum temperature of 31.9°C, and the minimum dropped to 21.5°C.

These temperatures are expected to range between 21 °C and 32°C until October 20.