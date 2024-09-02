Amended by-laws may allow for taller buildings in Noida

The Noida Authority has proposed amendments to the building by-laws, aiming to increase the Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for various plot categories, including institutional, industrial, mixed land-use, and integrated township projects, officials said on Sunday. The Noida authority is seeking objections and suggestions from the public regarding the amendments, with feedback open for the next 15 days. Lokesh M said that if most people oppose the changes, the decision will be reconsidered. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The changes, part of the Noida Master Plan-2031, are expected to boost revenue and accommodate the growing urban population by allowing for vertical growth across the city.

If approved, the amendments will enable plot owners and realtors to build more floors, creating additional built-up space to meet urban development demands.

“The proposed changes in building by-laws, which were initiated long back, will increase population density and impact aspects such as traffic and infrastructure. The final decision will depend on public support,” said Lokesh M, CEO of the Noida Authority.

“We will share citizens’ feedback with the state government, which will make the final call,” he added.

The floor area ratio (FAR) means the proportion obtained by dividing the total covered area (plinth area) on all floors by the area of the plot.

The FAR of a plot dictates how many floors an owner can add (vertical expansion) and how much of the plot area can be covered with construction (horizontal expansion). The amendments propose significant changes, including increasing the FAR for plots designated for residential, industrial, and commercial use.

For industrial plots of 25 acres or more, mixed-use will be permitted, with industrial activity remaining the core function at a minimum of 75% of the permissible FAR.

The amendments also allow for 12% of the permissible FAR for dormitory (group housing) and field hostels, 8% for commercial use, and 5% for facility purposes—changes that were previously prohibited.

Earlier housing facilities and commercial services were not allowed, said officials. In new industrial sectors along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, including sectors 145, 156, 157, 158, 159, 162, and 166, the FAR will increase from 2.5 to 3.5, officials said.

In existing industrial sectors, the amendments propose an additional purchasable FAR of 1, increasing the total allowable FAR to 2.5, compared to the previous 1.5 FAR, they added.

The increase in FAR allows plot owners to add more floors and set up additional industrial units, unlike previous regulations which limited a single plot to one industrial unit.

For instance, under the new by-laws, a plot of 1,800 square meters (sqm) or more, located on a road at least 24 meters wide, could have a FAR of up to 3.5, enabling the construction of six floors covering 3,500 square feet. The Master Plan 2031 allocates 2,806 hectares for industrial development, though only 1,500 hectares have been developed so far.

Noida’s current land use includes 18.37% for industrial areas, 37.45 hectares for residential, and 15.92 hectares for recreational (green) spaces, with the remainder designated for commercial, institutional, water bodies, and agricultural activities.

Stakeholders expect these changes to significantly alter Noida’s skyline, particularly along the Noida Expressway. “The proposed changes enabling industrial units to go vertical will positively impact future business growth and fuel the economy,” said Vipin Malhan, president of the Noida Entrepreneur Association (NEA).

However, some experts have raised concerns about the impact on infrastructure.

“The proposed changes in building By-laws 2010 to increase FAR means increase in population density, a move that will over burden infrastructure including roads, sewer networks and the drainage system, among others. If we do not make adequate provisions to accommodate the vehicular pressure, chaotic situations will be seen on Noida roads as road design has not been changed. Also, an increase in FAR will require more housing facilities for industrial workers that we have not done. Without adequate provisions, traffic and other urban issues could worsen. The authority must address these challenges before implementing changes,” said Atul Gupta, president of Architects’ Association of Noida Zone.

According to officials, earlier housing facilities and commercial services were not allowed in accordance to the previous Master Plans. The authority had in May, 2020 proposed to amend the building by-laws-2010 following the directions from the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath government that wanted to bring changes to create more space in the city to cater to the growing urban demands.