Amid heat, green nets for commuters, cops at traffic signals in Noida

Noida: To offer some respite from scorching sun to commuters as well as its personnel, the Noida traffic police with the help of private sponsors has decided to install sunshade nets at the city’s traffic signals which usually witness high vehicular pressure, officers said on Monday. Daily commuters, however, say that the sunshade will provide only some respite from direct sunlight till the time they halt on the traffic junction. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The first such installation was recently done at the Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ) traffic junction that witnesses a high number of two-wheelers halting at the traffic signal for a long duration. Besides, 500 traffic police personnel have been provided health safety kits as well as umbrellas for their protection from extreme heat conditions and direct sunlight, the officers added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Two-wheeler riding commuters, however, said that though the initiative is welcome, it may offer precious little respite in their daily misery under such a sweltering heat.

“The sunshade green nets are being arranged at the intersections to provide commuters, especially those on two-wheelers, as well as traffic police personnel some shade to protect from direct sunlight,” said deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Noida, Anil Kumar Yadav.

“First such arrangement has been made at the NSEZ intersection and another 11 junctions will be covered across the district,” the officer said, sharing that the halt at traffic signals can last 30 seconds and up to one minute, depending on traffic pressure.

Meanwhile, the health safety kits for traffic personnel include thermos steel water bottle, goggles and other consumables like glucose sachets, electrolyte powder, to keep traffic personnel’s bodies hydrated.

“We have also distributed umbrellas to some personnel while at least 10 traffic islands, which provide shade to traffic cops but were lying broken, have been repaired with the help of the Noida authority last month,” said Yadav.

According to additional commissioner of police (Headquarters) Babloo Kumar, the police department is also planning to provide RO water coolers at all police stations under public-private partnership (PPP).

“We are in talks with some corporates willing to provide police stations and offices of police officers with RO filter water coolers under CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiative. The move will ensure accessibility to safe and cold drinking water to police personnel and complainants who arrive,” said Kumar.

Daily commuters said that the sunshade will provide only some respite from direct sunlight till the time they halt on the traffic junction.

“It would not make a big difference in the commuting experience due to the hot winds. Moreover, the shade is for a small stretch on the junction and if cars and trucks come in the way, two-wheeler riders will not be able to get under the shed,” said Vikas Singh, a commuter who crosses the NSEZ junction every day.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Noida recorded a maximum temperature of 46°C on Sunday, while a heatwave alert has been issued for the next three days, with temperatures hovering over 43°C.