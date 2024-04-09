Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh likely to campaign in GB Nagar

Home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh, besides Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, are expected to campaign in Gautam Budh Nagar for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dr Mahesh Sharma, senior party officials said on Monday. Incumbent MP Dr Mahesh Sharma is eyeing a third win from Gautam Budh Nagar, after having won from there in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

“Our campaign is already in full swing and it will be stepped up after April 15, when home minister Amit Shah isb likely to address a rally/roadshow in Noida. Defence minister Rajnath Singh too might address a rally in Dadri or Jewar,” BJP’s Gautam Budh Nagar unit chief Gajendra Mavi said.

However, party leaders are still debating whether Adityanath will should the Dadri event or another in Jewar. The one thing they are certain of is that rallies can happen anytime between April 15-24. If Singh attends the event in Jewar, then Adityanath will campaign in Dadri, they said.

Gautam Budh Nagar will go to polls on April 26.

Mavi said their workers are conducting a door-to-door campaign and putting up posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the contesting candidate.

Stating how BJP’s drive is distinct from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s similar campaign, Mavi said, “Our workers are ensuring that they visit every house three times rather than making these visits a mere formality.”

Until now, BJP has conducted “prabuddh sammelan (intellectuals’ meet)” and several booth conferences/meetings in the assembly constituencies of Khurja, Dadri, Jewar, Noida and Sikandrabad.

While the meeting with intellectuals was chaired by the chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the booth conferences were overseen by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP state chief Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh and Union minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

Party officials said that women and youth wings of the BJP too have constituted teams and are reaching out to women and youth to canvas votes for Sharma.