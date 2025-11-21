As temperatures dip, admin ramps up winter protection for stray cattle

GREATER NOIDA: With the winter setting in, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has issued directions to ensure all cow shelters in the district are duly equipped to protect stray cattle from the cold, officials said on Thursday. The administration has also directed that the records related to cow shelters be kept fully updated in compliance with government instructions. Notices are to be issued to illegally operated shelters, officials said. (HT Archive)

Departments have been told to make adequate provisions across shelters, including measures to shield cattle during low temperatures. Authorities have also been instructed to install CCTV cameras in all cow shelters, besides ensuring all facilities including clean drinking water, officials said.

Shelters have been told to ensure adequate green fodder among other things, and provide silage in places where green fodder is unavailable.

Chief development officer (CDO) Shivakant Dwivedi said that necessary guidelines have been issued to the concerned officials. “The necessary arrangements must be ensured at all cow shelters so that the cattle are protected from the cold. Proper lighting must be maintained in all shelters, along with sufficient fodder and clean drinking water for the cattle,” he said.

To be sure, stray cattle currently picked up from the roads in Noida are sent to two cow shelters in Sectors 14A as well as an animal shelter in Sector 94A, while Greater Noida has dedicated shelters in Jalpura and Pauwari villages.

Specific instructions have been issued regarding stray cattle roaming in Jarcha area. “The cattle roaming in the Jarcha region must be caught and shifted to the designated cow shelters,” said CDO Dwivedi.

On Thursday, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a maximum temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius (°C), while the minimum settled at 11.5°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Fog or mist is likely to occur in the early morning hours over the coming days and minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 11°C and 26°C respectively, till November 26, it added.