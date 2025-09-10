As Yamuna recedes, focus shifts to relief & rehabilitation in Gautam Budh Nagar

NOIDA: With the Yamuna river’s water level receding, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has shifted its focus from rescue operations to relief and rehabilitation for families displaced by floods, officials said on Tuesday. Officials said that the control room is active 24x7 and district administration was coordinating with NDRF, SDRF, and PAC teams for continued support in the field. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The water level of the Yamuna has started receding, but our focus remains on ensuring that every displaced family and their livestock are properly cared for. Relief and rehabilitation efforts are being monitored round-the-clock,” said district magistrate Medha Roopam.

“The water level at the Okhla barrage has started to come down after crossing danger mark last week. The situation is being monitored round-the-clock,” said irrigation department executive engineer BK Singh.

A total of 20 villages across three tehsils - Sadar, Dadri, and Jewar - have been affected, impacting around 3,845 residents. Of these, 3,465 people continue to live in 16 operational relief shelters. “We have made arrangements for food, drinking water, sanitation, and cattle fodder at all relief shelters. More shelters will be set up if required,” the DM added.

Since the onset of flooding, officials have rescued 107 people and 106 animals from marooned areas (places that have been cut off or isolated due to flooding). Relief distribution has also been stepped up, with 712 kits provided so far - 470 in Sadar and 242 in Dadri.

“When the water entered our house, we were rescued by boat and brought here to the shelter. At first, we were very worried, but the camp has food, clean water, and medicines. The children are also being looked after. We only hope the water level goes down soon so we can return home safely”, said Ramesh Kumar, resident shifted from Nangli Wazidpur.

Officials said that the control room is active 24x7 and district administration was coordinating with NDRF, SDRF, and PAC teams for continued support in the field. Currently, 19 flood outposts are operational across the district, and a round-the-clock control room is functional on helpline numbers 0120-2978231, 2978232, and 2978233.

“Nine response teams have been deployed across shelters to provide immediate healthcare. Adequate stocks of essential medicines, including anti-snake venom, have been ensured to prevent any post-flood health crisis,” said chief medical officer Dr Narendra Kumar.

A day earlier, officials had reported that hundreds of displaced families were shifted into relief shelters across the district after the Yamuna breached the danger mark last week, flooding villages along the Yamuna and Hindon.

On Tuesday, UP cabinet minister and district in-charge Brijesh Singh inspected the relief shelter and reviewed facilities at Sector 135, Greater Noida, saying the government is committed to ensure all necessary assistance for flood-affected people and livestock.

Water levels at barrages

On Tuesday, the Yamuna’s water level at Okhla barrage stood at 198.75 meters (U/S) and 198.70 meters (D/S), with a discharge of 73,425 cusec, at 4pm. The danger mark is 200.6m. At the Hindon barrage, the discharge on Tuesday was 5,897 cusec, with the water level at 199.90 m (both U/S and D/S).