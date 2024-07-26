At least one person was killed in road accidents every day in GB Nagar in past six months

With 227 fatalities and 460 injuries resulting from 558 road accidents, the last six months have been the deadliest period in Gautam Budh Nagar district, in terms of road accidents, in the past five years, shows data shared by the transport department on Thursday. Majority of road accidents take place due to a lack of knowledge of traffic rules on the driver’s part and also infrastructure problems , as per Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Noida traffic. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT Photo)

According to the report, during the same period last year, 202 people died and 420 people were injured in 541 road accidents. The month of May 2024 saw the most number of deaths at 47 and also the highest number of accidents at 117. A total of 95 people were left injured that month, shows the data.

On average, at least one person died and over two people sustained injuries every day in the district in the first six months of 2024, shows the data.

The nearly 12% rise in fatalities in the first six months as compared to the same period last year, has prompted the district road safety committee (DRSC), which comprises members from the district administration, traffic police, transport department, and Noida and Greater Noida authorities, to convene a meeting on Wednesday.

Headed by district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, the meeting aimed to chalk out a plan to curb road accidents and resultant fatalities in the district.

Verma directed the transport department and traffic police to take strict action against illegal stands, illegal parking, speeding, and overloading.

“Transport department should ensure that no school bus without fitness certificate plies on the road while traffic police must take strict action against rule violators,” said Verma, adding that to bring down road accidents, the department has been told to fix illegal turns (exits) in the district.

According to the transport department report, there are 36 illegal turns (exits) at five locations in the district. Three of these illegal exits are near Advant in Sector 142 on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway,Hoshiarpur Market on Captain Shashikant Marg, and ACE roundabout near Char Murti junction in Bisrakh. The remaining 33 illegal exits are all on NH-91.

The DM also said road accidents and deaths can be curbed if drivers properly follow rules.

Yamuna Prasad, deputy commissioner of police, Noida traffic, said, “Majority of road accidents take place due to a lack of knowledge of traffic rules on the driver’s part and also infrastructure problems. Speeding is another reason behind accidents.”

“We are increasing general awareness in schools and other places to make people aware of traffic rules. We are also identifying black spots and places where most accidents take place to fix any infrastructure issue,” he said, adding that social responsibilities such as wearing a helmet while riding two-wheelers, wearing a seat belt while driving cars can also curb accidents.

“To curb deaths and road accidents, the department should make the roads pedestrian-friendly and fix illegal exits and blackspots,” said Anurag Kulshrestha, advisor to Gautam Budh Nagar’s road safety cell and president of TRAX, an NGO working on road safety.

“The department should also fix lane markings and shorten the distance between two U-turns to curb wrong lane driving, which is another major reason for accidents,” he added.