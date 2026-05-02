Authorities inspect Greater Noida jail in run-up to peak summer

NOIDA Authorities said the review covered aspects of prison management, including cleanliness in barracks, food quality and healthcare services. (HT archive)

The Luksar jail in Greater Noida is currently housing 2,501 inmates, including three infants living with their mothers, against a capacity of 3,850, officials of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) said, following a review of facilities for the summer season conducted earlier this week.

The secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Shivani Rawat, who conducted the review, said directions were issued to ensure health of the infants and elderly inmates during peak summer.

“The inspection also included a review of records maintained by paralegal volunteers working inside the jail. Officials were instructed to strengthen documentation and improve systems related to inmate assistance and legal support,” secretary Rawat said in a statement.

Officials clarified that infants are permitted to stay with their mothers for a specified age, subject to welfare safeguards. During the inspections conducted late Wednesday, jail authorities informed the visiting team that no inmate was lodged beyond the legally prescribed sentence period.

Rawat inspected barracks housing women and juvenile inmates and interacted with prisoners to understand the status of their pending cases.

Jail authorities said the review covered key aspects of prison management, including cleanliness in barracks, food quality, healthcare services and compliance with jail manual norms.

“Special attention has been directed towards infants residing with women prisoners, as well as elderly inmates, considering the summer season. Directions have been issued to maintain hygiene and ensure adequate nutrition and medical care, particularly in view of rising temperatures,” said jail superintendent Brajesh Kumar.

Officials also highlighted that vocational and rehabilitation programmes were being conducted inside the jail with support from an NGO. These include a hair salon training unit, along with activities, such as dance, music, painting and stitching, aimed at helping inmates develop skills and make productive use of their time.