Awareness gaps led to protests: Gautam Budh administration

NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar labour department officials said that gaps in awareness and communication were a key factor behind the recent unrest, adding that efforts had been intensified efforts to ensure implementation of revised wage rates on the ground. Officials said the focus has now shifted to ensuring that the revised wage structure is implemented uniformly across industrial units, including smaller and unorganised establishments. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Labour department officials said that in several instances, workers were not aware of the revised wage rates, as companies had not prominently displayed the updated information.

“In some places, there was a bit of miscommunication. The revised wage rates had not been displayed by companies, which led to confusion among workers. Once we reached the spot and ensured that the updated rates were put up and explained to them, workers resumed work,” said assistant labour commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar, Suyash Pandey.

He added that at present, no major complaints or protests are being reported, and the situation has largely stabilised. “As awareness increases, workers are returning to work. Right now, there are no significant issues being reported,” he said.

Officials said the focus has now shifted to ensuring that the revised wage structure is implemented uniformly across industrial units, including smaller and unorganised establishments.

“The earlier minimum wage notifications were also implemented by the department without major issues. This revision will also be enforced in the same manner. Our enforcement wing will ensure that it is fully implemented,” Pandey said.

Describing the current phase as a transition period, he added that compliance is expected to improve as companies align with the revised norms. “This is a kind of trial phase. Companies will implement the new rates, and if any violations come to our notice, strict action will be taken,” he said.

The department has also put in place multiple channels for workers to report grievances related to wages or non-compliance. Contact numbers of labour officials have been shared so workers can approach the officials through the designated portal or visit the office. “If any issue is reported, immediate action will be taken,” Pandey said.

Officials emphasised that special attention is being given to smaller and informal units, where compliance has traditionally been harder to monitor. Field-level labour officers have been directed to actively inspect such units and ensure adherence to government-notified wage rates.

The department is also urging companies to prominently display revised wage details at factory gates and common areas to improve transparency and prevent further confusion among workers.

With enforcement and awareness drives underway, officials said the priority is to ensure that the benefits of the wage revision reach workers across both organised and unorganised segments without further disruption.