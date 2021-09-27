Bharat Bandh: Key UP-Delhi road closed, traffic crawls on DND and Chilla routes

The closure of a key border stretch connecting Delhi with Uttar Pradesh due to Bharat Bandh led to increased traffic flow on other roads connecting the two states on Monday morning.

A traffic police official in Noida told news agency PTI that traffic movement on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) and Chilla roads has slowed down as the national highway that connects neighbouring Ghaziabad and Nizamuddin in Delhi has been closed. “Routes between Noida and Delhi via Chilla and DND flyway are open. But there was an increased traffic on these routes during the peak office hours. The traffic movement had slowed down a bit because of the pressure,” the official said.

The expressways, including the Yamuna Expressway, which connect Greater Noida to the interior districts of Uttar Pradesh like Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Lucknow, are open and traffic is moving without any hindrance, the official added. But, due to increased pressure on other roads, the vehicle movement is affected as soon as people exit the expressway and head towards Delhi.

The Noida traffic police has cautioned commuters against taking the routes passing through Ghazipur in adjoining Ghaziabad for travelling to or from Delhi.

At the UP Gate, which is also the protest site of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) since November last year, police have put up barricades on the highway to check vehicles.

“Nobody is allowed to travel from this route between Delhi and Ghaziabad due to the Bharat Bandh call,” Superintendent of police (second) Gyanendra Singh said.

Apart from UP Gate at Ghazipur border, all three borders between Delhi and Ghaziabad - Anand Vihar, Dilshad Garden-Apsara Cinema, and Tulsi Niketan - are open, the SP said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions leading the 10-month-old agitation for withdrawal of three contentious farm laws, has called for the Bharat Bandh on Monday.

The Bandh began at 6am and will continue till 4pm.