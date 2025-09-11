Bids invited for upgradation of road and facilities at DND Flyway

Noida: The Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL) has started the process to invite bids for the upgradation of the road and certain associated facilities on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway which serves over two hundred thousand commuters daily, said officials on Wednesday, adding that the decision was approved by the company’s board meeting, held recently. The second phase program, which is expected to be completed by January 2026, will focus on micro-surfacing, strengthening, embankment protection, and associated infrastructure works required to ensure safety, smooth mobility, and long-term durability of the DND Flyway said NTBCL officials. (HT Archives)

The budget for the second phase of upgrades is ₹6 crore. Earlier in 2023, NTBCL spent ₹5 crore on maintenance works in the first phase.

“The DND Flyway has served millions of commuters over the years and continues to have over two thousand commuters daily. This initiative reflects our ongoing responsibility towards the upkeep of this vital public asset and reaffirms our continued commitment to maintain world-class user experience and ensure safety for our users,” said NTBCL in a statement on Tuesday.

The second phase program, which is expected to be completed by January 2026, will focus on micro-surfacing, strengthening, embankment protection, and associated infrastructure works required to ensure safety, smooth mobility, and long-term durability of the DND Flyway said NTBCL officials, adding that this may cause some inconvenience in certain parts of the flyway during the upgradation works.

Brajesh Sharma, who works at a private company and is a daily commuter of the DND Flyway said, “There is an urgent need to repair the washrooms, central verge, trees, and road surface of the DND Flyway. A small pothole on the DND can cause a major accident, as traffic moves at a high speed. Apart from this, there is a need for quick action in cases of stalled vehicles, as they cause traffic jams,” said Sharma, adding that the advertisements along the DND also distract drivers.

“It is expected that the company should complete the second phase of work before the mentioned deadline, as it is a lifeline for thousands of commuters,” said Sharma.

Another commuter, Rakesh Singh, a banker and a resident of Sector 19, said, “It is good that NTBCL has decided to focus on upgrading the road and facilities on the DND. It was urgently needed.”