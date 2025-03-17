Menu Explore
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
BJP appoints city, district chiefs in Uttar Pradesh

ByVinod Rajput, Noida/ghaziabad
Mar 17, 2025 08:00 AM IST

In Ghaziabad, Mayank Goel was declared president of the city unit, and Chainpal Singh Basoya as the district president

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced names of its new presidents for urban areas, and districts across Uttar Pradesh after two-month deliberations, ahead of the 2026 state assembly elections.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, the party named a new organisation presidents for Noida City region, and the Gautam Budh Nagar district Abhishek Sharma, keeping in mind the caste factorsdeclared president of the city unit.
In Gautam Budh Nagar, the party named a new organisation presidents for Noida City region, and the Gautam Budh Nagar district Abhishek Sharma, keeping in mind the caste factorsdeclared president of the city unit. (HT Photo)

In western UP, overall 13 presidents out of 19 were announced. These included names of city presidents and district presidents in Rampur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Bulandshahr districts.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, the party named a new organisation president for Noida City region and Gautam Budh Nagar district keeping in mind the caste factors, said sources.

Mahesh Chauhan, 58, a Rajput by caste and old party functionary, was appointed Noida BJP unit president, and Abhishek Sharma, 41, a young Brahmin face, as Gautam Budh Nagar district president.

Chauhan, a resident of Chhalera village, Noida, was elected as Zila Panchayat Member in 2002 on party ticket. He is considered close to defence minister Rajnath Singh and Mahesh Sharma, Gautam Budh Nagar MP. Abhishek Sharma, a resident of Dadri, is also close to Mahesh Sharma.

“We express best wishes for both of them who have been named as president for the party, one in Noida city and another in the district. The new appointments will boost our party for the future challenges,” said Mahesh Sharma

Chauhan replaces Manoj Gupta, the Noida unit head of last six years and Abhishek replaces Gajendra Mavi, a Gurjar, said sources.

A section of people said that the new announcements have disturbed the caste combination in the Gautam Budh Nagar district because Mavi, a Gurjar was not allowed to complete his term.

Currently, in Gautam Budh Nagar district there are two Rajput MLAs one each from Noida with Pankaj Singh and Dhirendra Singh from Jewar, and only a Gurjar MLA Tejpal Nagar is from Dadri seat.

Mahesh Sharma is a Brahmin from Gautam Budh Nagar, considered a stronghold of Gurjars.

“We will take every party worker together and work for the interest of our party… We will reach out to all sections of the society and strengthen our party,” said Mahesh Chauhan, Noida unit president.

In Ghaziabad, Mayank Goel was declared president of the city unit, and Chainpal Singh Basoya as the district president.

Ghaziabad is considered a BJP stronghold, as the party has all five sitting MLAs as well as a Member of Parliament (Atul Garg) from here.

“I thank the senior leadership of the party for the responsibility. I will work with the blessings of lord Shri Ram, and will be taking everyone along. We all worked hard behind the recent victory of Rekha Gupta (as chief minister) in Delhi. We will continue to strengthen the party,” Goel said.

The names in Ghaziabad were announced in the presence of BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh in Raj Nagar Extension.

