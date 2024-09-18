BJP membership drive picks up pace, 200,000 new members in GB Nagar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s membership drive, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has picked up in Gautam Budh Nagar district, with over 200,000 new members enrolling in the party within a fortnight, the party’s district president Gajendra Mavi said. Senior BJP leaders during the launch of the membership drive in Noida on September 5. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Our party workers and members are giving their 100% in enrolling as many new members as possible and the response overall has been good. We are targeting at least 500,000 new members before the drive ends on October 15,” Mavi said.

The drive, which will take place in two phases — from September 2 to 25 and from October 1 to 15 — aims to surpass 100 million members by the end of the campaign.

The party aims to enrol at least 50 primary members per booth across the state’s 162,000 booths.

“During the second phase of the drive, our party workers will set up booths in various parts of the district in a bid to enhance reach. We are continuously striving towards reaching the goals set up by our party leadership,” Mavi added.

Another insider from the BJP, who did not wish to be named, claimed that at least 40,000-50,000 people had registered as members in Noida itself.

This membership renewal process, conducted every six years, was delayed by the Covid pandemic, with the last drive taking place in 2014, said party leaders.