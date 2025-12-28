Body tied in bag, face burnt: Unidentified woman found dead in Noida garbage dump

The body of an unidentified woman, found packed inside a jumbo bag with her limbs tied and face burnt, was recovered from a dumping yard in Noida’s Sector 142 on Saturday night, the police said on Sunday. Representational image.

Police said three teams have been formed to scan CCTV footage and dumping yards across the district to determine whether the body was dumped at the site or transported there along with garbage from another location.

“On Saturday around 6.30pm, we received information on emergency helpline number 112 that the body of an unidentified woman was found inside a bag at a dumping yard in Sector 142,” said Santosh Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Central Noida.

Police officers who reached the spot found the woman, believed to be in her early 20s, packed inside a black-coloured jumbo bag. “Her hands were tied with a white piece of cloth and her face was burnt,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity. The officer added that her face was possibly burnt using acid, though the exact cause would be confirmed only after the autopsy.

The body was first noticed by a ragpicker working at the dumping yard. On approaching the bag to check its contents, he discovered the woman’s body. Other workers at the site then gathered and informed the police.

“There was no CCTV camera installed at the spot. To verify whether the woman was dumped at the Sector 142 yard or transported with garbage from elsewhere, we are scanning CCTV cameras and checking all dumping yards in the district,” ADCP Kumar said.

Police said the woman was wearing black pants and no other visible injury marks were found on her body. “The body has been taken for postmortem,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 142 police station, adding that no identification documents were recovered from the spot.

“Three teams have been formed, and a case will be registered after we receive the autopsy report, which will reveal the cause of death,” the SHO said.

Police said the body would be kept for 72 hours for identification before the postmortem is conducted. The woman’s photograph and physical details are being circulated to police stations across the district and neighbouring districts to establish her identity. “It is suspected that her face was deliberately disfigured to conceal her identity,” the officer added.