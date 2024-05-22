Burglar decamps with electronic items worth 2.5 lakh from flat in Noida high-rise

Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a flat located at Sunworld Vanalika society in Sector 107 on Thursday early morning and decamped with electronic devices worth over ₹2.5 lakh while the occupants of the flat were asleep, senior police officers said on Tuesday, adding that an FIR has been registered in the matter. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Aection 380 (theft in house) of the Indian Penal Code. The mobile phone that was stolen has been put on surveillance and the suspect seen in the CCTV video is being identified. Further investigation is underway. (Representational Image)

According to complainant Anthony Rozario, they discovered the burglary only when they woke up in the morning .

“On Thursday, around 8am when my roommate woke up, he noticed his mobile phone and laptop missing from his room. He woke me up, and we realised that my laptop, which was kept in the hall, was also missing, along with my wallet. We immediately informed the police and filed a complaint,” said Rozario, who works with a private firm in Sector 126, Noida, and lives with two roommates. He said the flat door was found open when they woke up.

While scanning the CCTV footage from the society, police found out that the suspect entered the society using a rear entrance which was unguarded.

“A small gate which connects the society and the shopping complex was used by the thief to enter the society, as was ascertained from the CCTV footage. Around 5.55am, he entered our tower using the stairs and after next 15 minutes, he could be seen leaving the tower and exiting the society the same way he came, carrying my laptop bag as well as my friend’s laptop backpack. We have submitted all these video evidences to the police,” said Rozario, adding that the suspect’s face could be clearly seen in the footage.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the CCTV footage.

