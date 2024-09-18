Camera covered with tape at Noida district hospital: Surgeon under probe

After a CCTV camera in the pathology lab of the district hospital in Noida’s Sector 39 was found covered with tape, allegedly to obstruct the view, the hospital authorities on Tuesday said they are cognisant of the matter and a thorough investigation will follow. The district hospital administration suspects that the CCTV camera might have been deliberately covered to by certain people to engage in some unethical activity. (Representational image)

Although the alleged incident took place on May 31, 2024, a purported clip of the CCTV footage surfaced on social media platforms on Tuesday, prompting the hospital administration to initiate a formal investigation. In the clip, a surgeon was seen with a lab technician, allegedly attempting to cover a surveillance camera with a cloth.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clip,

Dr Renu Agarwal, chief medical superintendent, district hospital, said the hospital’s CCTV footage is monitored from a control room in Lucknow. The hospital authorities were alerted on Monday after a particular camera was found not functioning properly. “Upon cross-checking, it was found that a tape had been placed on the camera lens, possibly to obstruct its view, which is a matter of concern,” said Agarwal.

“We have provided the necessary CCTV footage to the authorities for further investigation. The hospital installed cameras to ensure transparency and prevent any unethical incidents. Any incident that raises questions about the integrity of our staff will be thoroughly looked into,” she said.

The district hospital administration suspects that the camera might have been deliberately covered to by certain people to engage in some unethical activity. Without revealing more details about the people seen in the clip, Dr Agarwal said the role of the lab technician and the surgeon will be looked into.

“Cameras installed in the hospital as part of a broader effort to prevent misbehaviour by staff and illegal monetary extractions from patients. We are addressing the matter. The footage has been handed over to the authorities concerned for further investigation. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” said Agarwal.