Camera in women’s changing room: After high court rap, Ghaziabad police readies charge-sheet

A month after being pulled up the Allahabad high court for the lax probe into the incident of a camera being allegedly used by a caretaker to film women changing clothes on the banks of Hindon in Muradnagar, the Ghaziabad police have readied the charge-sheet naming the temple caretaker Mukesh Giri. The charge-sheet is yet to be submitted before the competent court owing to the ongoing strike by lawyers of the Ghaziabad district courts since October 28. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

However, the charge-sheet is yet to be submitted before the competent court owing to the ongoing strike by lawyers of the Ghaziabad district courts since October 28.

Police said Giri was booked in an FIR lodged at Muradnagar police station under different Indian Penal Code sections on a complaint given by a woman who was allegedly filmed by Giri.

The initial FIR was filed on May 23 under sections of 354 (assault or criminal force to woman to outrage her modesty), 354 (watching or capturing images of a woman engaging in a private act), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides Section 7/8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Giri, who went absconding to evade arrest, filed for anticipatory bail in the high court even as the police announced a reward of ₹1 lakh on information leading to his arrest.

During the course of anticipatory bail hearing at the high court, there were detailed discussions about the applicability of different IPC/Pocso sections levied against Giri in the case, and finally the court granted anticipatory bail to Giri.

“… the applicant is only liable to be prosecuted under Section 354C of the IPC, which is bailable in nature. Merely imposition of sections in investigation without the material being available violates the right of an individual under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the court said during the October 3 hearing.

The court also directed that “investigation be monitored by commissioner of police, Ghaziabad, on a day-to-day basis and same be completed in a timebound manner”.

Following the directions, the police completed the probe and prepared the charge-sheet.

“We have followed the different directions given by the high court. The charge-sheet in the case is complete and it is yet to be submitted before the court due to the ongoing strike by lawyers at the Ghaziabad court. The charge-sheet has been prepared under the sections directed in the court order,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police, Masuri/Muradnagar.