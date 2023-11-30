Car driver in hit-and-run accident that killed two arrested from Noida Sector 83

The GB Nagar police on Wednesday arrested the car driver who allegedly hit six people and fled the spot on Sunday, said senior officers, adding that two people were killed and four grievously injured after the car rammed them in Noida’s Sector 83 on Sunday. The suspect Piyush Kumar was arrested on Wednesday from Noida’s Sector 83. Police said he fell asleep while driving and hit the workers walking on the roadside. He was trying to evade the police since the incident, they said. (HT Photo)

Police said six men in their twenties — Mohd Islam, Immam-ud-din, Islam-ud-din, Tausiq, Saheeq and Talib — were returning to their rented accommodations, after finishing a shift at a factory in Sector 83, when the speeding car, coming from the opposite side of Noida Special Economy Zone (NSEZ), rammed them. All of them were rushed to a nearby hospital by locals. While Mohd Islam was declared brought dead at the hospital, another injured, Immam-ud-din, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday night, said police.

The suspect has been identified as Piyush Kumar, a freelance content writer, who resides in Hyde Park society in Sector 78, Noida. He was arrested on Wednesday from near ganda nala road in Sector 83 and the crossover SUV (Maruti Fronx) involved in the case, bearing Delhi registration plates, has been seized, said police.

“On Tuesday, investigators identified the SUV. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was recovered from Biological Park in Sector 91 and the suspect was arrested from Sector 83 on Wednesday. The suspect has been charged under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 304 (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Suniti, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

Officials part of the investigation said the suspect is .

“The suspect stated that he fell asleep while driving and hit the workers walking on the roadside. He was trying to evade the police since the incident,” the DCP said. The suspect was produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody on Wednesday.